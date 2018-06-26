0 Woman citing Trump tells landscapers Mexicans are 'rapists' and 'animals' in viral video

A woman berating a Latino man and his mother for being Mexican has gone viral for racial slurs reminiscent of past remarks by President Donald Trump.

In the video, a woman sticks her middle finger in Esteban Guzman’s face.

“Why do you hate us?” Guzman asks in the video. The woman replies: “Because you’re Mexicans.” She proceeds to call Mexicans “rapists,” "animals" and "drug dealers." The clip, recorded by Guzman's mother, ends with the woman calling Guzman, 27, a "little boy."

Guzman, a U.S. citizen who said he was born and raised in Southern California, was working on a new client's home in Running Springs, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, when the woman he had never seen before approached his mother, BuzzFeed reports. Guzman told CNN he confronted the woman after she yelled at his mother to "go back to Mexico." Guzman is a systems administrator who works part-time landscaping and construction jobs.

Video of the encounter was posted to Guzman's Facebook on Saturday and shared on Twitter Monday night.

"You don't know what it feels like to be hated so much," Guzman said in a Facebook post.

In a May hour-long White House meeting with California leaders opposed to so-called “sanctuary city” policies, Trump said people coming into the country illegally “aren’t people. These are animals.” He also testified in a lawsuit that he planned to describe some Mexican immigrants as criminals and rapists during the 2015 announcement of his presidential campaign.

"We are honest, hardworking, and respectful people," Guzman said. "Please we need to work together to stop racism!"

