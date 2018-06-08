0 Why was Singapore chosen for Trump-Kim summit? High security

SEOUL — If there’s anything Singapore is known for, it’s law and order.

The wealthy city-state of 5.5 million famously fines people thousands of dollars for littering, has banned chewing gum from the streets and still uses caning as a punishment for minor crimes.

Singapore’s security is also legendary, which is one major reason it was selected for the historic summit meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which will be held on Tuesday at the five-star Capella Resort on Sentosa Island.

The country has pulled off other high-stakes meetings in the past, including a 2015 summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwan's president at the time, Ma Ying-jeou. Singapore also hosts a major annual defense conference every year that draws political leaders and military brass from around the world.

But the meeting between Trump and Kim is unprecedented, and Singapore is pulling out all the stops to ensure the summit runs smoothly.

Singapore’s Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam called the summit a "major show of confidence" in the country.

"They believe that we, Singapore, can provide a safe and secure venue. ... We are a little red dot, but we are a serious member of the international community,” he said.

While the summit is scheduled for one day, Singapore has declared it an “enhanced security special event," with special rules in effect from June 10-14. A security perimeter will cover Sentosa Island as well as the shoreline of the mainland and will extend about 650 feet out to sea. Singapore’s airspace will also be tightly restricted in the days surrounding the summit.

Heightened security checks of people and vehicles will be in effect near the summit location and a wide range of items are banned, including drones and firearms as well as anything that could be used to make public statements or protests, such as aerosol paint cans, loudspeakers and any flag or banner larger than roughly three feet by three feet.

In Washington, the White House continues to prepare and the agenda for the meeting remains fluid. The Trump administration's negotiations with North Korea have been unusual when compared to past administrations – something Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says will lead to success.

"The approach that President Trump is taking is fundamentally different," Pompeo said. "In the past, there have been months and months of detailed negotiations, and it got nowhere. This has already driven us to a place we've not been able to achieve before."

Trump has said that "one-week preparations" for a big event simply "don't work," and that his life experience makes him ready to deal with the North Koreans. "I've been preparing for this all my life," the president told reporters Friday.

The summit will also take place under a stringent new anti-terrorism law that Singapore passed last month, which gives the police extraordinary powers in the case of a terrorist attack, including banning journalists and the public from reporting on it.

The measure gives the police the power to block all communications on the site of an attack – including photos, video, text and audio messages – for up to a month.

The country is already hardly a bastion of media freedom, ranking 151st out of 180 countries on a Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Border.

Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs, which drafted the law, said that the city-state faces a “clear and present terrorism threat, posed by home-grown radicalized individuals and foreign terrorists.”

The country has also made it clear that it doesn’t welcome foreigners holding political assemblies or rallies in Singapore. A law passed in 2017 gives the police the authority to reject applications for events that are seen as being “directed toward a political end.”

Heightened security efforts for the summit have already been used against at least one suspect, as Singapore announced that it rejected entry for an Australian former terror suspect on Thursday. Zeky Mallah, who was charged in 2003 for allegedly planning a suicide attack on Australian government buildings, was barred from Changi Airport on Wednesday and sent back on a flight to Sydney the next day.

Mallah had been the first person charged under Australian terror laws. He was acquitted of plotting the terrorist attack, but later was jailed for admitting that he threatened government officials. Singpaorean officials told local media that Mallah had also traveled to Syria and had expressed support for Al-Qaeda affiliated terrorist groups.

Contributing: David Jackson, USA TODAY