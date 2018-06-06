0 Video of teen dropping dog to its death from bridge in Tennessee leads to charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A teenager captured on video tossing a dog to its death from a railroad bridge hundreds of feet above a Tennessee river one year ago has been charged, according to court records.

The Scott County teenager was 17 when an unidentified friend used her phone to capture footage of the dog’s death in May 2017. He is now 18 but has been charged via a juvenile petition in Scott County Juvenile Court because he was a minor at the time of the incident.

Records show he was arrested Monday and booked by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Juvenile court records are largely sealed under Tennessee law, with exceptions for teenagers charged with violent crimes, such as first-degree murder. The News Sentinel is not naming the teenager because he is charged as a juvenile with a crime — delinquency by reason of animal cruelty — that does not fall under one of those exceptions.

The video of the dog’s death began circulating on social media during Memorial Day weekend. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office began receiving calls from people who either recognized the bridge — the New River railroad bridge over New River in Scott County — or had heard about the dog’s death.

The sheriff’s office launched a probe. The teenager, meanwhile, posted on Snapchat, an app for sharing photos and videos, about the video, confessing it was he who dropped the dog. The News Sentinel has been unable to identify the dog or its owner.

The teen wrote in the post that “an old friend” began circulating the video — filmed last year during the same holiday weekend — without his permission.

“I should’ve never done it. If I could go back, I would’ve,” the post stated.

The teenager wrote that he was not the same person he was a year ago when he killed the dog.

“I do agree that I deserve to be punished, and I will be,” the post said.

The post appeared on Snapchat a day before the teenager was arrested.

The teenager did not address why he tossed the dog off the bridge. He has not responded to messages from the News Sentinel, including through social media.

He was scheduled to appear Wednesday before a Scott County Juvenile Court judge. If convicted, he likely faces a probationary sentence or detention in a juvenile facility.