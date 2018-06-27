0 UN: Production of cocaine, opiates like heroin at 'absolute record highs'

The production of cocaine and opiates including heroin have reached "absolute record highs," finds a report released by the United Nations.

The World Drug Report, released Tuesday, from the U.N.'s Office on Drugs and Crime found global opium production surged 65 percent between 2016 and 2017, the highest estimate recorded by the agency since it started monitoring production.

Meanwhile, between 2013 and 2016, global production of cocaine rose 56 percent, said the agency.

"The findings of this year's World Drug Report show that drug markets are expanding, with cocaine and opium production hitting absolute record highs, presenting multiple challenges on multiple fronts," said Yury Fedotov, executive director of the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime, in a statement.

June 26: Fentanyl laced flyer: A Texas deputy touched a piece of paper and ended up in the hospital

June 21: Austin, Indiana hopes a new baseball field can help in its battle with opioids and HIV

The boost in production ties to a growing crisis linked to opioid use. The agency said pharmaceutically produced opioids account for 76 percent of non-medical, prescription drug deaths globally.

The report cites fentanyl and similar drugs as a problem in North America, and the use of painkiller tramadol in parts of Africa and Asia.

"We do have a global drugs problem," said Miroslav Lajčák, president of the U.N. General Assembly, in a statement. "No country is immune from it."

The opioid crisis in the U.S. has been serious enough to push President Donald Trump to declare it a public health emergency in October. Earlier this month, the White House kicked off an anti-opioid advertising campaign educating young people on the dangers of drug use.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23

June 14: Teens take fewer risks with sex and drugs but face new challenges

June 12: House set to vote on dozens of bills aimed at fighting deadly opioid epidemic