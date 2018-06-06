0 Twitter convinced Trump doesn't know the lyrics to 'God Bless America'

Does President Trump know the words to God Bless America? Twitter users appear convinced he doesn't.

After disinviting the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles from their scheduled White House visit, Trump invited the teams' fans to join him for a "Celebrate America" event on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday.

During the ceremony, the president stood before the U.S. Marine Band and Army Chorus as they played The Star-Spangled Banner and God Bless America. During the latter song, Trump began to sing along to the first few lyrics but quickly stopped before spending the rest of the tune bobbing his head and occasionally mouthing some words during the chorus.

Trump canceled the scheduled Eagles appearance because a majority of players announced they did not plan to attend.

"The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow," Trump wrote in a statement. "They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country."

In the same tweet announcing the cancelation, he took issue with the NFL's new policy allowing players to remain in the locker room during the national anthem.

"Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry!" Trump said.

Many Twitter users mocked Trump's performance and pointed out the irony of a man who demands patriotism in others not knowing the lyrics to one of the nation's most patriotic songs.