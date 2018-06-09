0 Trump promises to host Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte at White House to honor him

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will be honoring a new guest at the White House soon — one who happens to agree with him that Russia should be added back to the G-7.

On Saturday, Trump announced that he would be hosting Italy's new prime minister Giuseppe Conte "shortly" to be honored in the U.S. Trump also said that "the people of Italy got it right!" in electing their new leader.

"Just met the new Prime Minister of Italy, @GiuseppeConteIT, a really great guy. He will be honored in Washington, at the @WhiteHouse, shortly. He will do a great job - the people of Italy got it right!" Trump tweeted after he left the Group of Seven summit in Quebec, Canada. The gathering included the world's largest industrialized countries.

Conte said Friday that he backed Trump's call to readmit Russia to the G-7. "It is in everyone's interest," he said on Twitter according to an English translation.

On Friday, ahead of the summit, Trump told reporters that Russia should be in the meeting. He echoed that claim Saturday in a press conference where he told reporters that "it would be an asset" to add the country back in.

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller is investigating Russia's involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, including links to Trump's campaign. Other leaders in the G-7 have not said they agree with Trump's assessment.

Conte, a political outsider, was sworn in last Friday to the role of prime minister. Conte was chosen to the position by his peers in parliament and appointed by the Italian president, rather than being elected. No party won a majority of the vote in the election, forcing parties to form a coalition government.