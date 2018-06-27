  • The 25 people most likely to replace Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    President Donald Trump will soon nominate a person to take the place of Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court.

    The president previously released a list of candidates back in November, preceding Kennedy's retirement announcement on Wednesday.

    After the announcement, Trump that Kennedy's replacement would come from the list, and that the process would "begin immediately."

    Here's who Trump is considering:

    1. Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

    2. Keith Blackwell of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

    3. Charles Canady of Florida, Supreme Court of Florida

    4. Steven Colloton of Iowa, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

    5. Allison Eid of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit

    6. Britt Grant of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

    7. Raymond Gruender of Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

    8. Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit

    9. Brett Kavanaugh of Maryland, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

    10. Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

    11. Joan Larsen of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

    12. Mike Lee of Utah, U.S. senator

    13. Thomas Lee of Utah, Supreme Court of Utah

    14. Edward Mansfield of Iowa, Supreme Court of Iowa

    15. Federico Moreno of Florida, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

    16. Kevin Newsom of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

    17. William Pryor of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

    18. Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces

    19. David Stras of Minnesota, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

    20. Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

    21. Amul Thapar of Kentucky, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

    22. Timothy Tymkovich of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit

    23. Robert Young of Michigan, Supreme Court of Michigan (Ret.)

    24. Don Willett of Texas, Supreme Court of Texas

    25. Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma, Supreme Court of Oklahoma

     

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories