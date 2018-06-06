  • Speaker Paul Ryan says Trump shouldn't pardon himself: 'No one is above the law'

    WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday that President Trump should not pardon himself.

    “He shouldn’t and no one is above the law,” the GOP leader said when asked about the president’s tweets on Monday suggesting he had the right to erase any convictions in the special counsel’s probe of his campaign’s ties to Russia.

    "As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?" Trump tweeted on Monday.

    That was the first time Trump has raised the possibility of a self-pardon, but it came after a weekend in which his legal team repeatedly made that same point.

    At a news conference Wednesday, Ryan, R-Wis., was asked if Trump has that power. He said he wasn’t sure about the legal question but was unusually unequivocal in rejecting Trump’s suggestion.

