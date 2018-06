0 Justice Department working on order that would keep immigrant children with families at border

Justice Department officials have been working on a draft executive order that would halt the separation of children from adult immigrants charged with illegal entry, an official familiar with the matter confirmed Wednesday.

The official who is not authorized to comment publicly said attorneys have been working on a draft for President Donald Trump’s signature since early Wednesday morning aimed at reversing administration policy that resulted in the separation of more than 2,000 children.

The scope of the order was not immediately clear, including if it would address how the already-separated children would be reunified with their parents.

The official said that the order is primarily aimed at keeping families of future detainees together. It is intended as an interim measure until Congress acts.

Amid backlash over his administration's "zero tolerance" policy, Trump said Wednesday that he planned to "sign something" on immigration and that he wanted to keep families together after they are detained for crossing the border illegally.

“I’ll be signing something in a little while that’s going to do that," Trump said after he was asked about stopping the separation of families at the border. "I’ll be doing something that’s somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation, I’m sure.”

Trump said he planned to sign something before he heads to Minnesota later Wednesday for a roundtable and rally.

AP reported earlier that Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was involved with the drafting of the action for Trump. The Justice Department needs to review the order before it was signed.

The action would come as Trump pushes for legislative action on the issue. But Nielsen reportedly believes there is little certainty that Congress will act.

On Wednesday, Trump again blamed Democrats for the problems and said Republicans wanted security.

"But I am working on something - it never ends!" he tweeted.

