0 Rep. Steve King retweets prominent Nazi sympathizer, sparks controversy — again

Rep. Steve King is in hot water...again.

The Iowa Republican has been criticized repeatedly after a series of remarks and tweets in recent months about immigrants and his mocking one of the survivors of the Florida high school shooting.

This time King retweeted Mark Collett, a prominent British member of the so-called "alt-right" who claims the influx of immigrants is creating a white genocide. Collett has described himself as a "Nazi sympathizer" and said he admires Adolf Hitler.

Collett tweeted a screenshot of a Breitbart story titled "Vast majority of under-35 Italians now oppose mass migration," and included the comment, "65% of Italians under the age of 35 now oppose mass immigration. Europe is waking up..."

King retweeted the post on Tuesday and included the comment, "Europe is waking up...Will America...in time?" As of Wednesday afternoon, the tweet had not been deleted.

HuffPost first reported the incident. King's office declined to comment on the tweet.

Collett's Twitter is filled with mentions of the negatives of migrations, his appearance on an alt-right show and one recent tweet where suggested the West would have been better with Hitler in power.

He was also the subject of a 2002 documentary titled Young, Nazi and Proud.

This is far from the first time King's comments have sparked controversy. In March, his campaign team mocked the "look" of Parkland shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez in a meme published to King's official Facebook page.

The post included an image of Gonzalez, now a gun-control activist, with tears streaming down her face at the March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., as she recalled the 17 lives lost at her school. The accompanying text criticized Gonzalez' Cuban heritage, seeming to reference the Cuban flag patch seen on her sleeve.

"This is how you look when you claim Cuban heritage yet don't speak Spanish and ignore the fact that your ancestors fled the island when the dictatorship turned Cuba into a prison camp, after removing all weapons from its citizens; hence their right to self defense," the post says.

King has made a name for himself with his criticism of immigrants. He has argued, "We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies." He has also questioned whether non-whites added anything to civilization.

Former KKK leader David Duke has praised King. The congressman has also toasted an immigrant's deportation and displayed a Confederate flag on his desk.

Contributing: Josh Hafner

Follow Christal Hayes on Twitter: Journo_Christal