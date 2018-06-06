  • Price check on drug ads: Would revealing costs help patients control spending?

    By: USA Today

    President Donald Trump wants to control spending on drugs. One of his big ideas: include prices in advertisements, just like warnings about side effects.

    That’s not as simple as it sounds.

    Apart from legal questions about whether the Food and Drug Administration has the authority to require pricing in ads, other uncertainties arise.

    For example, what is the right number to use?

    There is a dizzying array of ways to look at drug prices, including average wholesale and average sales prices.

    And dosage factors in. Would the price be pegged to a monthly cost? A per-dose cost? Or, even more inscrutable, a “unit cost,” which may not equal a single dose?

    A final complication: The prices likely would not be what most consumers actually pay.

    Most patients with insurance typically shell out either a flat-dollar copayment or a percentage of the drug’s cost. Some patients get coupons that can reduce their cost to zero.

    An FDA working group is currently studying these issues.

    Still, we wondered how drug prices pinned to ads might look, hypothetically.

    We picked the top 10 most-advertised drugs by spending, courtesy of a list from Kantar Media, which advises clients on advertising and tracks spending, and showed how much each drug company spent last year on those ads. Another consulting group, Connecture, then figured the typical monthly costs, based on average wholesale prices. Those costs are based on typical dosages.

    Here’s what we found:

    Drug: Humira
    Company: AbbVie
    Monthly cost: $5,846.44
    Typical regimen: 40 mg every other week by injection
    2017 advertising: $429 million
    Treats: Rheumatoid arthritis, chronic plaque psoriasis, Crohn’s disease

    Drug: Lyrica
    Company: Pfizer
    Monthly cost: $1,070.15
    Typical regimen: 300 mg per day in pill form
    2017 advertising: $350 million
    Treats: Fibromyalgia, diabetic nerve pain, spinal cord injury nerve pain and pain after shingles

    Drug: Xeljanz
    Company: Pfizer
    Monthly cost: $4,914.77
    Typical regimen: 5 mg twice daily in pill form
    2017 advertising: $273 million
    Treats: Rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis

    Drug: Eliquis
    Company: Bristol-Myers Squibb
    Monthly cost: $502.84
    Typical regimen: 5 mg twice daily in pill form
    2017 advertising: $227 million
    Treats: Prevention of stroke and blood clots

    Drug: Keytruda
    Company: Merck
    Monthly cost: $8,369.36
    Typical regimen: 200 mg every three weeks by infusion
    2017 advertising: $209 million
    Treats: Melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer and other cancers

    Drug: Taltz
    Company: Eli Lilly
    Monthly cost: $6,193.92
    Typical regimen: 80 mg every four weeks by injection
    2017 advertising: $207 million
    Treats: Plaque psoriasis, active psoriatic arthritis

    Drug: Chantix
    Company: Pfizer
    Monthly cost: $515.89
    Typical regimen: 1 mg twice daily in pill form
    2017 advertising: $207 million
    Treats: Aid in smoking cessation

    Drug: Trulicity
    Company: Eli Lilly
    Monthly cost: $876.24
    Typical regimen: 0.75 mg once weekly by injection
    2017 advertising: $195 million
    Treats: Type 2 diabetes

    Drug: Cosentyx
    Company: Novartis
    Monthly cost: $11,309.72
    Typical regimen: 300 mg every four weeks by injection
    2017 advertising: $174 million
    Treats: Plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis

    Drug: Entresto
    Company: Novartis
    Monthly cost: $555.91
    Typical regimen: 97 mg/103 mg twice daily in pill form
    2017 advertising: $159 million
    Treats: Chronic heart failure

    Sources: Kantar Media, Connecture

    KHN’s coverage of prescription drug development, costs and pricing is supported by the Laura and John Arnold Foundation.

