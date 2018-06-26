0 President Trump uses Sarah Huckabee Sanders restaurant incident to raise campaign cash

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday used a Virginia restaurant's refusal to serve White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other recent protests against his administration as a fundraising tool.

In an email with the subject line "Harassment," Trump outlined a series of incidents he said demonstrated that the "left is trying to bully and buy their way back into power."

Trump's immediate goal: Raise money for the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising effort that benefits his campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Last Friday, the owner of the Red Hen, a small restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, asked Sanders to leave in protest of some of the Trump administration's controversial policies, including a ban on transgender men and women serving in the military.

Sanders' ouster came just days after protesters noisily confronted Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen about the administration's immigration policies as she dined at a Mexican restaurant in Washington.

More: Sarah Huckabee Sanders visits the Red Hen, and Lexington, Virginia, reels in the aftermath

More: OnPolitics Today: Is Red Hen more than a red herring?

And Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat and outspoken Trump opponent, has exhorted activists to continue to confront members of the Trump administration in public — another example Trump cites in his fundraising pitch.

Here's the text of Trump's email: