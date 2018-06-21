0 Paleologos on the poll: Ask voters about Trump and get an earful, regardless of party

When you give people an opportunity to sound off in a poll, they’re not shy.

In today’s Suffolk University/USA TODAY survey of registered voters, Democrats called Trump supporters “racist/hateful/bigots/gullible/believers of his lies” (13 percent), “uneducated/ignorant/stupid/crazy/idiots” (11 percent), “same views/interests as Trump” (10 percent), or “back him for financial gain/taxes/economic advancement” (8 percent).

Republicans called Trump opponents “stubborn/narrow-minded/ignorant/stupid” (17 percent), “Hillary didn’t win election/they’re jealous” (10 percent), “they don’t want change/an outsider” (9 percent).

Wow, tell us how you really feel. Both sides are deplorables and they’re not afraid to say it in 2018 as we near the midpoint of the Trump presidency.

As for the polarizing President, his job approval improved from 38 percent in our February poll to 43 percent today, and his disapproval dropped from 60 percent to 51 percent. Much of the improvement could be due to the Singapore Summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Voters gave Trump a 51 percent job approval with his handling of relations with North Korea. But Trump’s comments to our traditional allies, and his hasty exit from the G-7 meeting, may have contributed to a 39 percent job approval on his handling of relations with our traditional allies, like Canada, England, Germany, and France.

Trump’s contrarian approach to politics mirrors his approach to real estate development: create something new that wasn’t there before (or was in a dilapidated condition) and be bold about it: build a wall, to solve the immigration and drug problem; slap tariffs on China, to level the trade playing field; and meet with Kim Jong Un, to reduce the threat of nuclear proliferation.

Because no sitting U.S. President had ever met a North Korean dictator, Trump began constructing a tower that we couldn’t compare to anything else. We have no way of knowing whether it was a better or worse meeting than previous ones, because there are none. The question is whether or not that building is being developed on a toxic dump.

And speaking of toxic dumps, there is the potential issue of presidential pardons. Trump has been quick to state that he has the power to pardon himself, but won’t need to exercise that power because of his innocence in the Russian collusion investigation. Registered voters disagree. Nearly 64 percent of them say the President doesn’t have the power to pardon himself, and nearly 58 percent said that if Trump did pardon himself, they would support the House of Representatives pursuing impeachment.

The North Korea and presidential pardon issues are two examples of how some staunch Democrats and Republicans are willing to rethink their own party loyalties. Over 1 in 5 Democrats (21 percent) approve of Trump’s job performance with his handling of North Korea, while nearly 1 in 3 Republicans (31 percent) said that if Trump pardoned himself they would support congressional impeachment.

Independents followed these cross-party movements. Among Independents, 52 percent approve of Trump’s handling of the North Korea situation, but 62 percent would support Congress impeaching him if he pardoned himself.

Which takes us to the midterms, just four and a half months away. In today’s generic congressional ballot question, voters would support a Democrat over a Republican in their own congressional district 45 percent to 39 percent (D+6), down from the February poll, when Democrats had a 47 percent to 32 percent lead (D+15).

The generic ballot test fluctuations track the job approval movements of an unpredictable President who continually tests party loyalists. As with North Korea, sometimes he wins Democrats he never had, and sometimes, like with the presidential pardons, he loses Republicans more loyal to the Constitution and the rule of law than to him. Ultimately, Independents will have their say in this low-turnout midterm election.

When asked to rate the economy, 53 percent of Independents said we are in an economic recovery. That’s up 4 points from the 49 percent in the February poll, and 8 points higher than the 45 percent recorded last June. We know that the stock market is in record-breaking territory, and if still chugging along in November, it could become the longest bull market in history. That some good news for midterm Republicans and workers with a 401k. Politically, Democrats may need a stock market correction (or worse) to either prevent Trump’s numbers from continuing to rise or create a perfect anti-Trump storm amidst a blue wave backlash in November.

So when you cut away all of the name calling by partisans, Trump posturing, and political stunts, could the midterms be about the economy … stupid?

