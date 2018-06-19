0 OnPolitics Today: The fallout continues

The resistance to 'zero tolerance'

The outcry over the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy that has led to the separation of families on the border has only picked up steam in the past day, especially after audio of children who had been separated and detained was released.

Some of the backlash has led to some attorneys general calling for the end of the policy and a few governors pulling their National Guard troops back from the border.

Amid the outrage, President Donald Trump will meet with members of Congress on Capitol Hill this evening. But while lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are pushing back on the policy, Trump isn't backing off.

Ahead of the meeting, the president claimed it was in lawmakers' hands.

"Now is the best opportunity ever for Congress to change the ridiculous and obsolete laws on immigration," he tweeted. "Get it done, always keeping in mind that we must have strong border security."

Also, who was behind the policy? Meet Jeff Sessions.

Pardon me?

Donald Trump has said he has the right to pardon himself.

Most Americans don't agree.

By more than 3-1 — 64 percent to 18 percent — those surveyed in a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll say the president doesn’t have the power to pardon himself. Even Republicans are inclined to split with Trump on this. Just 29 percent say he has the power to pardon himself; 45 percent say he doesn’t.

USA TODAY's Susan Page and Merdie Nzanga note: "So far, the president has been relying on his judgment and the suggestions of friends and celebrities. Trump granted clemency to former Arizona sheriff Joseph Arpaio, who supported him during the campaign. He commuted the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother convicted of a nonviolent drug crime, after Kim Kardashian West urged him to do so."

