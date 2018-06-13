0 On immigration votes, Paul Ryan could be hoping to win by losing

WASHINGTON — When it comes to immigration, House Speaker Paul Ryan may be hoping he can win by losing.

The GOP leader plans to bring up two competing Republican immigration bills next week — and neither seemed likely to pass as of Wednesday.

But Ryan and other GOP leaders hope the votes will be enough to defuse a brewing firefight between two factions of his riven GOP conference: conservatives demanding an immigration crackdown and moderates demanding legal status for so-called DREAMers, undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

Ryan insisted Wednesday that he was optimistic the House could approve a consensus bill designed to bridge the divide between those two camps.

“We now have a bill that represents a compromise,” the Wisconsin Republican told reporters on Wednesday. “We’ve been working hand in glove with the administration on this … so we can come together.”

But some GOP lawmakers said the only way the compromise bill could get enough votes is if the president fully embraces it, and even then it would be difficult.

There were signs on Wednesday the president was open to Ryan's plan. White House adviser Stephen Miller, one of the administration's most hardline voices on immigration, attended a meeting with the conservative Republican Study Committee Wednesday afternoon and discussed the proposals. And Ryan told GOP members Wednesday morning that he talked to the president, who was "excited" about the idea of a compromise, according to a Republican lawmaker who has been in the small group negotiations.

But that compromise was still under wraps, with final details subject to negotiation. According to the lawmaker — and Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., who is familiar with discussions — the party's right and left wings are still stuck on a handful of critical details, including the number of DREAMers who would be allowed to receive citizenship.

Brat, a hardline conservative, said he’s heard the number being negotiated goes as high as 1.8 million people, a figure he believes is too high. There are just under 700,000 DREAMers protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Program, and conservatives are hoping to see a number closer to the DACA population.

Conversations have also broken down over conservative demands to include mandatory e-verify (the system that checks whether employees are allowed to work in the U.S.) and revisions to the guest-worker program in the bill. Moderates and leadership are pushing for those provisions to be in a separate package voted on before House members break for their August recess, rather than included in next week’s bill.

“I think people are acting in goodwill trying to find a compromise, but that compromise has to work,” said Brat, who has serious concerns over what he’s hearing will be included in the negotiated bill but is holding out until he sees final text. “If you don’t do e-verify you’ll have the exact same problem in the next few years.”

The bill is likely to include at least some of the top 10 internal enforcement priorities the Department of Homeland Security has said are important. The bill will also have a pathway to citizenship for DREAMers, though there will be merit-based requirements. Both lawmakers said the bill will address the separation of children from their families taking place at the border.

The framework of the bill will likely be the four pillars the president has requested be included in any immigration deal: border security, legalization for undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, elimination of the visa lottery system and limiting family-based migration to just immediate family.

Nearly 700,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children have been in limbo ever since President Trump ended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program last fall. The president gave Congress until March to find a solution but lawmakers remain frozen on the issue. The Senate had a series of failed votes in February and the House did not bring any DACA-related legislation the floor. Federal courts have forced the administration to keep the program running. But moderates and Democrats believe the issue needs a legislative solution ahead of a possible Supreme Court showdown in the fall.

The other bill that the House will vote on next week is sponsored by Judiciary Chair Bob Goodlatte of Virginia, which has support from conservatives and the president but does not have support from within the GOP conference. It seeks to cut legal immigration, strengthen border security and provide temporary legal status on a renewable basis.

Ryan's announcement of the votes was able to thwart a rebellion from GOP moderates who had been working with Democrats to force a vote on a series of bills. The bipartisan group was just two signatures away from going around Ryan and forcing the vote Tuesday but did not get the last GOP sign-on in time for the so-called "discharge petition" to be initiated.

Even if one of the bills were to pass the House, it is unlikely to make it through the Senate, where legislation requires 60 votes to pass. Republicans have a narrow 51-49 majority, and Sen. John McCain of Arizona has been in Arizona all of 2018 fighting brain cancer.