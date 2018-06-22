  • Live stream: Texas Civil Rights Project holds press conference in McAllen, TX

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    McAllen, TX -- The Texas Civil Rights Project addresses the Trump administration’s separation of migrant children from their families at 10:00 am CDT on Friday.

    The press conference, near the U.S. - Mexico border in McAllen, Texas, will also address overall immigration policy.

    On Thursday, House lawmakers voted down one immigration proposal Thursday that addressed border separations. 

    Another more moderate bill that also addressed immigrant children being separated from their families was pulled from the floor at the last minute Thursday, so leaders could work on gathering more support. Lawmakers are expected to vote on it Friday.

    USA TODAY is providing live coverage of the event in the player above. 

     

     

     

