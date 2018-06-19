  • Live stream: Testimony continues on FBI's handling of 2016 election investigations

    Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz testifies Tuesday before a joint committee from House Oversight and House Judiciary. He's talking about his 568-page report that blasted former FBI Director James Comey for breaking protocol in his handling of the 2016 investigation of Hillary Clinton's email scandal. It concluded that Comey was not motivated by political bias when he cleared Clinton of criminal wrongdoing.

    Horowitz, and FBI Director Christopher Wray, fielded tough questions Monday during their testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. 

    Though there was no finding of undue political influence, Horowitz  acknowledged the "troubling" discovery of caches of text messages exchanged between two FBI officials that disparaged Donald Trump as a presidential candidate — a finding that continues to fuel claims by the president and some Republican lawmakers that the FBI is biased against Trump.

