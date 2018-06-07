0 Lawmakers talk immigration, Stanley Cup Finals, NASA releases Mars info: 5 things to know Thursday

House GOP leaders to meet on immigration compromise

House Republican leaders will meet Thursday in an attempt to find a compromise on immigration legislation that meets the needs of both conservatives who want to crack down on illegal immigration, as well as moderates aiming to support DREAMers — undocumented immigrants brought into the United States as children. The meeting will attempt to earn support from GOP moderates who have been working with Democrats to force a vote on an immigration plan they support. "We’re still not in a situation where there’s agreement," Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said after Wednesday's talks, according to The Associated Press. While Democrats have attempted to force a vote on DREAMers legislation previously, they don't have the House or Senate control to do so.

NASA to release Curiosity Rover results from the Red Planet

In a live-stream Thursday, NASA will host a discussion on new science results from its Mars Curiosity Rover that has been collecting data on the Red Planet since August 2012. While the results are being held until the live discussion, which will be hosted on NASA television and its website, curious space and Mars enthusiasts can send questions on social media using #askNASA. The Curiosity Rover has been investigating various rock layers on Mars to better understand why the planet turned from wet and warm to dry and rocky. According to NASA, the Curiosity is the "largest and most capable" rover ever to make contact with Mars. The live discussion will begin at 2 p.m. ET.

New Jersey lawmakers set to pass law allowing sports betting

Nearly a month after the Supreme Court struck down a ban on sports betting in a landmark ruling, New Jersey lawmakers are set to pass a final bill regulating sports betting at casinos and racetracks online. From there, the bill will move to Gov. Phil Murphy's desk for approval or veto. The move comes only a few days after Delaware legalized the practice, as well as a years-long lawsuit that overturned a 1992 federal prohibition on sports wagering by the Supreme Court. The legislation may take a few days to be reviewed by Murphy and his team, his spokesperson said, adding the governor is looking forward to enacting the sports betting law.

Canada poised to approve legal marijuana sales

A bill to legalize marijuana in Canada faces its last major legislative hurdle Thursday — Canada's Senate is expected to give the OK to a sweeping legalization measure following years of quiet study and discussion. Once approved by the House, which has already passed a version of the plan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government expects to launch legal sales in as soon as 10 to 12 weeks. Experts say recreational marijuana sales in Canada could be worth $3.3 billion by 2027, in part because businesses will find it easier to work nationally, instead of piecemeal like in the United States.

Capitals hope to clinch first-ever Stanley Cup

The Washington Capitals are just one win away from claiming the first Stanley Cup title in their 44-year history and erasing decades of franchise heartbreak. The Caps are riding high after taking a 3-1 series lead with a crushing 6-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4. Teams that hold a 3-1 lead in the final are 32-1 since the league went to a best-of-seven format in 1939. But Game 5 on Thursday will be in Las Vegas, ground zero for the Golden Knights' miraculous expansion-team dream season. Remember, Vegas had 500-1 odds to win the Cup at the start of the season. Here's a five-step plan for the Golden Knights to get back on track.