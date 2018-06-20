0 Indonesian man crushed to death by coffin at his mother's funeral

An Indonesian man was recently crushed to death by his mother's casket at her funeral on the island of Sulawesi, police said according to the Independent.

Pallbearers on Friday carried the coffin up a bamboo ladder onto a lakkian, a ceremonial funeral tower where the dead are placed before being buried. When the men reached the platform, the ladder slipped, and the men who were carrying the casket fell several feet onto the ground as it the landed on Samen Kondorura, 40, and trapped others.

The Tribun Torja reported that funeral attendees rushed to try to help the men injured in the fall, but Kondorura suffered intensive head injuries and died en route to the hospital.

"As the mother's coffin was being raised to the lakkian, suddenly the ladder shifted and collapsed, the coffin fell and hit the victim," Julianto Sirait, chief commissioner of the Tana Toraja resort police, told AFP.

Sirait also told the AFP the fall was caused by the ladder not being properly attached to the lakkian. Sirait confirmed that Kondorura's family declined to press charges.

Video of the tragic fall has circulated online after a funeral attendee, who was filming the ceremony proceedings, posted footage on Youtube. As of Wednesday morning, the video had nearly 300,000 views. The video shows dozens of bystanders running to help the men trapped under the casket.

Kondorura is now resting alongside his mother. Both were members of the Torajan ethnic group in northern Indonesia, which, according to National Geographic, famously spend multiple days celebrating the life of the deceased at a funeral.