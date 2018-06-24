  • Firefighters deliver pizza for driver after car crash

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Firefighters in New York made an unexpected delivery Saturday afternoon: a pizza. 

    Engine 642  from the Henrietta Fire District responded to a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles. One of the drivers was a pizza delivery man, Lt. Jared Guhl said.  

    With the pizza still intact, firefighters decided to deliver it themselves. 

    "Once the patient was cared for and loaded into the ambulance the crew decided to finish the delivery so the pizza wouldn't go to waste," according to a post on the Henrietta Fire District's Facebook page.

      After the delivery, firefighters thanked the customer for ordering out and not risking the chance of burning food or setting off the fire alarm.

    Residents reacted quickly on Facebook, cheering on the department's actions. 

     

     

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firefighters deliver pizza for driver after car crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Relief, anger follow lawmakers' visit to migrant children's…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Student in trouble on Alaska trek finds a husky is her guardian angel

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mexican asylum seekers fill shelters along the California border

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump says he likes the immigration issue in this election