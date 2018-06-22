  • Dog dies of heat in parked vehicle as man overdoses on drugs

    By: USA Today

    A parking lot overdose claimed the life of a man and extreme heat exposure killed his dog, police discovered Friday morning at a parking lot in Wilmington, North Carolina.

    The 28-year-old man and his large dog were both found dead in a vehicle on Friday morning, Wilmington police said in a release.

    Police found drugs, needles and other paraphernalia in the vehicle, which was parked near a Petco.

    The man lived in Burgaw, North Carolina. The dog is believed to be a mastiff.

    Police say they believe the car was parked for "some time" before its discovery at around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that drug overdoses killed over 60,000 Americans in 2016

    The Humane Society says that the temperature of a car can rise to over 120 degrees in a matter of minutes on a hot day, even with the windows partly open.

