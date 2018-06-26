0 Burn victim finds strength through music

Markeyla Williams, 22, is finding healing power in music after a terrible incident left her with third-degree burns on her shoulders, head, and arms.

Markeyla was spending time with family and friends on May 20 when flames from a lighter she was using, attached to chemicals in her hair and spread all over her upper body.

“I ran out to my car to grab a brush after my mom had put oil in my hair and was talking with my cousin outside of my home when I flipped a lighter and caught my hair on fire,” Williams said. “I tried to put the fire out by rolling on the ground, but it continued to spread. My cousin was also trying to put out the fire with his bare hands. I didn’t think I was going to live.”

Markeyla was flown by helicopter to the University of Alabama Hospital where she began treatment for her injuries.

The 22-year-old is currently undergoing an intense physical therapy regime but says music is the perfect distraction.



Nicole Camp is one of the staff members responsible for Markeyla's recovery and a board-certified music therapist in UAB’s Medical Music Therapy program. She stops by Williams' physical therapy sessions to co-treat with an occupational therapist on duty and helps provide relief.

“When we began therapy, Markeyla was in extreme pain. Nicole began to play music, and Markeyla sang along," said Chad Tidwell, an occupational therapy student at Alabama State University. "At that point, Markeyla’s focus turned to the music and off the pain, allowing me to help her achieve full range of motion on her most severely burned hand.”

“Markeyla was always joyful even in her painful circumstance," Tidwell added.

She's been in the hospital for weeks and has a long recovery ahead. But it's made a little easier with the joy of singing.

Watch Markeyla keep smiling through unimaginable pain and the power of her favorite songs.

