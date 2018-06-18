0 Arnold Schwarzenegger weighs in on partisan districts punt: 'It is a call to action'

After the Supreme Court punted sidestepped on a potentially historic ruling about partisan election districts, Arnold Schwarzenegger characterized it as a clarion call.

"While I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen not to decide on the merits of extreme partisan gerrymandering for now, it is not the end of the war for fair districts," he wrote Monday in a Facebook post. "It is a call to action.

The former California governor and action star's comment came after justices found procedural faults with challenges brought by Democratic voters in Wisconsin and Republicans in Maryland.

The issue, with a third case from North Carolina, still could reach the court next ter

Schwarzenegger noted that action can take place in the courtroom, but it can also come through voting for candidates and ballot initiatives.

"We must continue to seek change in the courts, we must seek it through the ballot box, electing candidates who support fair redistricting and supporting ballot initiatives that create independent bodies to draw district lines," he wrote. "If we do that, together we can put an end to politicians picking their voters."

Schwarzenegger has made crusading against so-called "gerrymandering," or the drawing of election maps so they help one political party over another, part of his mission since leaving public office.

Read his full comment below.