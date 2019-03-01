  • YouTube making major change to videos

    By: RACHEL LERMAN, AP Technology Writer

    Updated:
    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - YouTube said Thursday it will turn off comments on nearly all videos featuring kids - potentially affecting millions of posts on the site - after reports last week that pedophiles were leaving inappropriate comments on innocuous videos of children.

    The change comes as YouTube grapples with moderating content across its platform as concerns about hate speech, violence and conspiracy theories continue to plague it.

    It will take YouTube several months to disable comments on all videos featuring minors, the company said. It already started the process last week when it turned off comments from tens of millions of videos. 

