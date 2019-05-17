Walmart warns that higher tariffs will mean higher prices

The comments came after the nation's largest retailer reported its best sale performance at its established U.S. namesake stores for the fiscal first quarter in nine years. It marked 19 straight quarters of same-store sales gains.
"We're monitoring the tariff discussions and are hopeful that an agreement can be reached," said Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs. But he told reporters, "Increased tariffs will lead to increased prices for our customers."
We'll have more information about the warning from Walmart, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}