Walmart warns that higher tariffs will mean higher prices

    By: ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, AP Retail Writer

    NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart warned on Thursday that higher tariffs on imports from China will mean higher prices.

    The comments came after the nation's largest retailer reported its best sale performance at its established U.S. namesake stores for the fiscal first quarter in nine years. It marked 19 straight quarters of same-store sales gains.

    "We're monitoring the tariff discussions and are hopeful that an agreement can be reached," said Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs. But he told reporters, "Increased tariffs will lead to increased prices for our customers." 

