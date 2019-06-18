  • US to send 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East as tensions escalate with Iran

    By: MATTHEW LEE, AP Diplomatic Writer

    Updated:
    WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. and Iran edged toward a flashpoint Monday as Tehran announced it was breaking compliance with the accord that keeps it from making nuclear weapons and the Trump administration followed by ordering 1,000 more troops to the Middle East.

    The Pentagon said the deployment includes security forces and troops for additional surveillance and intelligence gathering in the region. While the number is small, it represents an escalation of U.S. military might aimed at deterring Iran and calming allies worried that transit through key shipping lanes could be in jeopardy.

