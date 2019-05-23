Treasury Secretary says Harriet Tubman $20 bill design delayed past 2020

The decision to replace Andrew Jackson, the nation's seventh president, with Tubman on the $20 bill had been made by Mnuchin's predecessor, former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, who had served in the Obama administration.
Tubman's fate had been in doubt since the 2016 campaign based on critical comments by then-candidate Donald Trump, who branded the move an act of "pure political correctness."
We're learning why it's being delayed and when it could finally go into print, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
