0 Taylor Swift becomes most-decorated female artist in American Music Awards history

Taylor Swift kicked off the American Music Awards with an explosive performance and then late celebrated breaking a record as she became the most-decorated female artist in American Music Awards history.

The singer took home some of the night's biggest honors including tour of the year, favorite pop/rock album and artist of the year.

During her acceptance speech for artist of the year, Swift reminded the audience to go out and vote in the midterm elections. The performance marked her first awards show performance in three years and comes days after Swift broke her long-standing refusal to discuss politics in a lengthy Instagram post by endorsing Tennessee Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen.

Cardi B won the first award of the night, dedicating the honor to her daughter.

Cardi B beat out Drake and Post Malone for favorite rap/hip-hop artist during Tuesday night's show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"I really want to thank my daughter," Cardi B said, adding: "I gotta prove people wrong. They said I wasn't going to make it after I had a baby."

The rapper gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus in July. She is married to rapper Offset of the hip-hop group Migos.

The AMAs, aired live on ABC, started with Swift onstage singing "I Did Something Bad" from her "reputation" album. She was backed by more than a dozen dancers during the dramatic and smoky performance as a large snake hovered behind her onstage.

Due to their success on the pop and rap charts, Drake and Cardi B earned nominations in both the pop/rock and rap/hip-hop categories. In the rap/hip-hop and pop/rock categories, Drake is up for favorite male artist, favorite album and favorite song with "God's Plan." He has the year's top-selling album with "Scorpion" and also scored three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Cardi B's collaboration with Bruno Mars, the remix of "Finesse," earned two nominations and she also earned a nod for favorite music video, among others. Her album, "Invasion of Privacy," was surprisingly shut of the favorite rap/hip-hop album category.

Rapper-singer XXXTentacion, a streaming juggernaut before his death in June and afterward, earned nominations for new artist of the year and favorite soul/R&B album for his 2017 debut, "17." He won best new artist at the BET Hip-Hop Awards this month.

