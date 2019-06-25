SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco became the first major U.S. city to adopt a ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes when supervisors approved the measure Tuesday on a second and final vote.
Backers said they hope the legislation will curb underage use of e-cigarettes, but critics said the ban will make it harder for adults to purchase an alternative to regular cigarettes.
San Francisco is a city that celebrates its marijuana culture, but it appears deeply opposed to other vices.
Voters approved a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco last year, and a tax on sugar-sweetened drinks in 2016.
E-cigarette maker Juul Labs, which is based in San Francisco, said it is opposed to youth vaping.
The company is working on a ballot initiative that would regulate but not ban e-cigarette sales.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
