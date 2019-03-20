  • Poll: Support rises in all age groups for legal pot

    By: MICHAEL R. BLOOD, Associated Press

    Updated:
    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A growing majority of Americans say marijuana should be legal, underscoring a national shift as more states embrace cannabis for medical or recreational use.

    Support for legal marijuana hit 61 percent in 2018, up from 57 percent two years ago, according to the General Social Survey, a widely respected trend survey that has been measuring support for legal marijuana since the 1970s.

    An analysis of the survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the General Social Survey staff finds that increased backing of legalization cut across all age groups and political parties. The 2018 poll is the first in which a majority of Republicans support legalizing marijuana - 54 percent, up from 45 percent in 2016.

    Among Democrats, 76 percent now favor legalization.

