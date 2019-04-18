Notre Dame was ‘15 to 30 minutes' away from total collapse

They had 66 minutes.
The first alarm sounded at 6:20 p.m., silencing the priest and a few hundred worshippers and tourists inside.
"Everyone was immobilized by shock for maybe a minute," said Johann Vexo , who was in the organ loft as usual for the daily Mass on Monday. Shock, but no panic. The rear doors opened and within a few minutes, the cathedral was empty. Vexo, who had never before even heard the alarm go off, lingered for a bit then made his way home.
For 23 minutes, it seemed like a false alarm. Then at 6:43 p.m. a second smoke detector went off and the fire showed its face, flickering in the wooden timbers and visible to anyone looking north from Paris' Left Bank.
