TOPEKA, Kan. - The father of a Washburn University football player who was killed in a weekend shooting in which a New York Giants draft pick was wounded says the crime "shattered a lot of people."
The Kansas City Star reports that Navarro Simmons described the death of his son, Dwane Simmons, as "senseless."
The 23-year-old defensive back from Lee's Summit, Missouri, was killed early Sunday at an off-campus party in Topeka, Kansas, where the school is located.
Navarro Simmons said the family learned from detectives that his son and his son's friend and teammate, cornerback Corey Ballentine, were about to leave the party when a vehicle pulled up.
Navarro Simmons said the people inside asked a question and then started shooting.
The university says Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery. The Giants drafted him Saturday in the sixth round.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
Police in Topeka, where the university is located, say they have no new information to release early Monday, one day after officers found Simmons dead while investigating gunshots.
Police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said police are gathering witness statements.
