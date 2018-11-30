House Democrats' 1st bill aims to expand voting rights, limit campaign cash

The legislation, called H.R. 1, sets the tone for Democrats as they take the majority in January.
The bill would create automatic national voter registration while also expanding access to early and online registration. It would increase federal support for state voter systems, including paper ballots to prevent fraud.
Political groups would need to disclose donors, and members of Congress would be barred from serving on corporate boards.
In a nod to President Donald Trump's resistance to releasing his tax returns, the bill would require presidents to do so. It also would create a Supreme Court ethics code.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader, was flanked by newly elected freshmen when introducing the bill on Friday.
"We believe it will have great support," Pelosi said.
She said it is more than a symbolic bill, but one they believe will have broad bipartisan backing.
"And that will not be lost on the Senate and the president of the United States," Pelosi said.
___
This story has been corrected to show the bill would expand access to online registration, not online voting.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}