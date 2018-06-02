Hospitalized George H.W. Bush tweets cheery message about wife

The 41st president is 93 and is recovering in a Maine hospital after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He posted a picture of himself Friday reading the book "George & Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story."
Enjoying a great book and a wonderful walk down memory lane this morning. Yet another reminder of just how lucky I have been in life. Very proud of the author and co-author too. More at: https://t.co/W0XmyMi5Ie pic.twitter.com/53GhdnptNk— George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 1, 2018
Bush says the book is "a wonderful walk down memory lane" and "another reminder of how lucky" he has been in life.
Barbara Bush died in April at age 92. She was married to the former president for 73 years.
A Bush spokesman said earlier in the week the former president was in good spirits but would be in the hospital for a few more days.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}