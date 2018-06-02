  • Hospitalized George H.W. Bush tweets cheery message about wife

    BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush has tweeted a cheerful message from his hospital bed while reading a book about himself and his late wife.

    The 41st president is 93 and is recovering in a Maine hospital after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He posted a picture of himself Friday reading the book "George & Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story."

    Bush says the book is "a wonderful walk down memory lane" and "another reminder of how lucky" he has been in life.

    Barbara Bush died in April at age 92. She was married to the former president for 73 years.

    A Bush spokesman said earlier in the week the former president was in good spirits but would be in the hospital for a few more days.

