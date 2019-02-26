Former Hawks player Mike Bibby accused of sexually abusing teacher

PHOENIX - Officials in a suburban Phoenix school district say police are investigating sexual abuse and harassment accusations lodged against former NBA player Mike Bibby, who coaches a school basketball team.
The Arizona Republic reports the Paradise Valley Unified School District issued a statement saying it was notified of the police investigation into claims against the Shadow Mountain High School head coach on Feb. 14.
The newspaper said that Phoenix Municipal Court granted a restraining order to a Shadow Mountain teacher last Friday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man arrested on human trafficking charges inside $1M Atlanta condo
- Gov. Kemp opposes gambling, but would let voters decide on casinos in Georgia
- Georgia Tech expected to announce home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
According to the document, the teacher claims Bibby groped her and rubbed his genitals against her on school grounds in February 2017.
Bibby referred questions to his attorney, Donald Harris.
Harris denied the allegations, saying Bibby "did not participate in a sexual assault of any way, shape or form."
Bibby played 17 seasons in the NBA including four with the Atlanta Hawks from 2007 until 2011.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}