  • FCC sets 'net neutrality' repeal for June 11, Senate to vote

    By: MAE ANDERSON, AP Technology Writer

    Updated:
    NEW YORK (AP) - The Federal Communications Commission has set June 11 as the repeal date for "net neutrality" rules meant to prevent broadband companies from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.

    Among other things, the rules prohibited companies such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon from favoring some services and apps over others.

    FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says the repeal aims to replace "heavy-handed" rules with a "light-touch" approach to internet regulation.

    The FCC voted in December to gut the rules.

    Currently, more than half of states have introduced legislation to preserve net neutrality in their states. A Senate vote on a federal bill is expected next week. If that passes, the House has until the end of the year to vote on it.

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    FCC sets 'net neutrality' repeal for June 11, Senate to vote

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ohio woman, 113, is now the oldest person in the US

  • Headline Goes Here

    Noisy Hawaii volcano lava fissure spurs more evacuations

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Avengers' overpowers 'Breaking In,' 'Life of the Party'

  • Headline Goes Here

    NBC speeding up trend of revived comedy series