Driver escapes injury when saguaro cactus pierces windshield

Pima County sheriff's Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the black sports car struck the cactus while crossing a median.
Firefighters responded to this auto accident this morning at approximately 9:30 AM. Miraculously, no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/yOuSYsW2te— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 10, 2019
The broken-off cactus ended up partially inside the car, with the rest jutting over car's hood.
Jelineo said deputies detained the driver for further investigation after observing signs and symptoms of impairment.
The driver's identity wasn't released.
