Buzz off! Bees swarm Times Square hot dog stand

NEW YORK - A swarm of bees had caused a brief commotion in Times Square in New York City after they made their home atop a hot dog stand.
It happened at 43rd Street and Broadway at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The New York Police Department's bee keepers unit responded to the scene and safely removed the bees.
WABC-TV shows thousands of bees crowding the top of the vendor's umbrella as a beekeeper sucks them into a hose.
In a tweet, the NYPD said that "no tourist was harmed and no bee was left behind."
