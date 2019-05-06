  • At least 40 dead in Russian plane's fiery emergency landing

    By: JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press

    MOSCOW (AP) - A Russian airliner burst into flames while making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport Sunday evening, and at least 40 people died, officials said.

    The Sukhoi SSJ100 operated by national airline Aeroflot had 73 passengers and five crew members on board when it touched down and sped down a runway spewing huge flames and black smoke.

    Elena Markovskaya, a spokeswoman for Russia's Investigative Committee, said early Monday that 41 people were killed. But Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova said later that 38 survived, implying the death toll was 40.

    The victims included one member of the crew and at least two teenagers, according to the Investigative Committee. 

