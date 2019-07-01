0 Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs found dead at age 27

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Los Angeles Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27. The team said it happened Monday in Texas.

Skaggs started the Angels' game Saturday night against the Athletics. Their game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night has been postponed.

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

The Southlake Police Department said officers were called to the Hilton hotel on Plaza Place just after 2 p.m. Monday.

They found a man unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was later identified as Skaggs.

Investigators said "no foul play is suspected." The investigation is ongoing.

Southlake Police Department Press Release 7/1/19 pic.twitter.com/vgZTUBIc40 — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) July 1, 2019

We're following this developing story RIGHT NOW on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

Commissioner Rob Manfred released this statement:

"I am deeply saddened by today's tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler's wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels' teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels' organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler's teammates and other members of the baseball family."

Skaggs had been a regular in the Angels' starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery.

He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but persevered to become a valuable starter in Los Angeles' injury-plagued rotation. He started 15 games, going 7-7.

Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on July 13, was born in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills, in the far western part of the sprawling San Fernando Valley.

He graduated from Santa Monica High School in 2009, when the Angels drafted him in the first round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.