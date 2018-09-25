74-year-old man found alive after 5 days inside fire-gutted complex

The discovery of the elderly survivor adds an improbable postscript to the fire that struck the Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing complex in southeast Washington last Wednesday. The fire started near the top of the building around 3 p.m., and a large section of the roof collapsed about three hours later.
Firefighters, assisted by a group of Marines from a nearby barracks, combed the burning building to evacuate all tenants - some of whom were too infirm to walk and had to be carried out. A handful of tenants were hospitalized with minor injuries, but no serious casualties were reported.
Officials describe finding the man in the burned out apartment, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
On Monday, a team of engineers was examining the damaged building to assess its structural integrity when they heard the man shouting. They pried open his jammed apartment door and found him calmly sitting in a chair, said Doug Buchanan, a spokesman for the Washington, D.C., Fire Department.
