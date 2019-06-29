73-year-old hiker missing for a week in California mountains found alive

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. - A hiker who was missing in the mountains north of Los Angeles for a week was found Saturday and has apparently survived in the wilderness by drinking water from a creek, authorities said.
A helicopter crew found Eugene Jo, 73, in a canyon in the San Gabriel Mountains and hoisted him to safety, Sgt. Greg Taylor with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department said.
73-year-old hiker Eugene Jo found alive after being missing 1 week in Angeles National Forest. https://t.co/LmoGekQSLi pic.twitter.com/UNm0qutewQ— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 29, 2019
The crew flew him to a hospital to be examined.
The Montrose Search and Rescue team tweeted that Jo was "walking and speaking" despite not having had eaten in at least five days. He survived by drinking water from a creek. Temperatures have been mild in the mountains.
Just spoke to the crew on Air Rescue 5....Mr Jo was walking and speaking to them, he had not eaten in at least 5 days. He was drinking the water out of the Devils Canyon creek. Temps were mild, and water levels are up with the heavier rainfall this year. pic.twitter.com/F6uFYNfL8u— Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) June 29, 2019
Jo was hiking with a group to the 8,000-foot (2,438-meter) summit of Mount Waterman on June 22 when he became separated from them.
41 rescuers from San Diego, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura & Riverside counties assisting L.A. County in searching for lost hiker Eugene Jo, 73 yrs old near Mt. Waterman. Command Post and media available at Newcombs Ranch, Angeles Crest Hwy at mile maker 51.#LASD #sar pic.twitter.com/3HCqa04uPQ— Deputy Dan Paige (@LasdDan) June 24, 2019
Taylor said more than 70 people were searching for him in the mountains Saturday.
BREAKING: Search team reports they have found 73 year old Mr Jo, after a week in the wilderness, he is alive! #LASD Air Rescue 5 inserted SEB Tactical Medics into Devils Canyon, ANF and hoisted him into the aircraft. Hiker was airlifted to hospital. @LASDHQ @CVLASD @LasdSar pic.twitter.com/HIONFiOtIg— SEB (@SEBLASD) June 29, 2019
