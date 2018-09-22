ATLANTA - Along with celebrating the beginning of fall, Smithsonian Magazine is adding yet another reason to get excited about the weekend − some free culture peeping to complement your leaf peeping.
Museum Day Live! is Saturday, Sept. 22, and offers free admission for two at more than 1,300 museums across the country. More than 40 Georgia museums, including the Delta Flight Museum, Gone With the Wind Museum and Bulloch Hall, are participating by offering free admission.
The annual celebration is a way to pique the artistic curiosity of children, teenagers and millennials, according to Smithsonian.com.
“Museum Day goes beyond getting visitors through museum doors—it acts as a springboard to empower and help advance the hopes and ambitions of the public, particularly school-aged children and those in underrepresented communities,” read a statement on the site.
Here’s a rundown of some of the metro Atlanta museums participating in Museum Day Live 2018. For a complete list of museums participating in Museum Day Live 2018, visit the Smithsonian’s website.
- Bulloch Hall, Roswell
- Barrington Hall, Roswell
- Archibald Smith Plantation Home, Roswell
- Gone With the Wind Museum, Marietta
- Marietta Museum of History, Marietta
- William Root House Museum and Garden, Marietta
- Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, Kennesaw
- Road to Tara Museum, Jonesboro
- Southeastern Railway Museum, Duluth
- Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum, Carrollton
- David J. Sencer CDC Museum, Atlanta*
- Patchwork Arts & History Center, Atlanta*
- The Jacqueline Casey Hudgens Center for Art & Learning, Duluth*
*Denotes museums that are free every day.
