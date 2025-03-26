Movies and TV shows casting in Savannah

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Savannah, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Booze Hound'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Andy (lead, male, 35-60)

--- Elaine (lead, female, 35-60)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Savannah, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Monkey Island'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Craig (lead, 16-22)

--- James (lead, 20-30)

--- Randy (lead, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Savannah, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'99.9 Fear FM'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- FEAR ITSELF (supporting, male, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Savannah, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Taste of Blood'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Vivian (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Mark (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Count Caspien (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $156

- Casting locations: Savannah, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Mob Mentality' Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Waiter/Waitress (Small Speaking Role) (day player, female, male, 30-50)

--- Call Girls (background extra, female, 18-40)

--- Client or John (background extra, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Savannah, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 21-45)

--- Ben (lead, male, 21-40)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Never to Return'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Investigator Strickland (lead, male, 30-60)

--- Daniel (lead, male, 18-28)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Jacksonville, Florida

- Learn more about the short film here

'Remnant'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- John (lead, male, 18-30)

--- Silas (lead, male, 40-60)

--- Mark (day player, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Macon, Georgia; Augusta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'P. K. & Sunshine'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jay (supporting, male, 18-100)

--- P. K. (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Sunshine (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Augusta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

