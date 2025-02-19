Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Untitled Improv Documentary Project'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Improv Actor (lead, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'The Damned Thing'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- William Harker (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- The Coroner (lead, male, 30-60)

--- Hugh Morgan (supporting, male, 25-45)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Asherah: The TV Series' Pilot'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asherah (lead, female, 18-24)

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Gabriel (supporting, female, 12-14)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Depraved'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Harvester (supporting, male, 21-55)

--- Boone (supporting, male, 25-40)

--- Emiko (supporting, female, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Aberth'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Joseph (lead, male, 20-30)

--- The Stranger (voiceover, 18-100)

--- Villager Mother (day player, female, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Atlanta Soaps'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Kina (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Toni (lead, female, 25-34)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Poask'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Chelsea (lead, female, 25-32)

--- Michael (supporting, 25-30)

--- Cashier (day player, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Documentary Recreations'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Siren (day player, female, 20-35)

--- Marine Biologist (day player, male, 25-45)

--- Knight (day player, female, 20-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Revenge Back to My Original Family'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Emma Walker (lead, female, 18-30)

--- Daniel Foster (lead, 24-35)

--- Chris Walker (supporting, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Pegged For Murder'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Maxwell (lead, male, 25-30)

--- Quinton (supporting, 25-30)

--- Juan (supporting, male, 25-30)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Painting the Lake'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Potently Eloquent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kristy (supporting, female, 22-50)

- Average hourly rate: $150

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 21-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Sci-fi Short Film Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Character Actors (supporting, female, male, 5-100)

--- Характерні актори (supporting, 5-100)

- Average hourly rate: $85

- Casting locations: Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'JJE (Judge Jury Executioner)'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Speaking Cop Roles (supporting, 18-100)

--- Caleb Zimmerman (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Cops on Scene (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Asheville, North Carolina

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Roast'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sav (lead, female, 21-25)

--- Ty (lead, male, 21-25)

--- Mrs. Hoppe (supporting, female, 45-58)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.