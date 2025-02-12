Movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Atlanta, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Tethered'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kelly (lead, female, 20-35)

--- Tony (lead, male, 20-35)

--- Young Kelly (supporting, female, 7-12)

- Average hourly rate: $21

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Damned Thing'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- William Harker (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- The Coroner (lead, male, 30-60)

--- Hugh Morgan (supporting, male, 25-45)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'A Deal With The Dark Boss'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Haley Green (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Michelle Brown (supporting, female, 18-28)

--- Stephen Hobbes (lead, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Pyre'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Elena Thornton (lead, female, 20-30)

--- Armand Voltaire (lead, male, 40-70)

--- Guard (day player, male, 20-50)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the short film here

'Poask'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Chelsea (lead, female, 25-32)

--- Michael (supporting, 25-30)

--- Cashier (day player, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Three The Hardway'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Agent Collins (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Detective Hawkins (supporting, male, 40-55)

--- Laura (supporting, female, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Atlanta Soaps'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Kina (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Toni (lead, female, 25-34)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Neighbors'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Ada (lead, female, 21-28)

--- Jacob (lead, male, 40-55)

--- Karen (lead, female, 35-55)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Live Play Bingo,' Live On Camera Host - East Coast'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- On-Camera Hosts - East Coast (lead, 18-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Mob Mentality Series - SAG Signatory'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Waiter/Waitress (Small Speaking Role) (day player, female, male, 30-50)

--- Detective (Small Speaking Role) (day player, male, 30-40)

--- Body Guard (Small Speaking Role) (background extra, male, 30-45)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Painting the Lake'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Right in Front of You'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Malcolm (lead, male, 34-37)

--- Aliyah (lead, female, 37-39)

--- Tawanna (supporting, female, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Sci-fi Short Film Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Character Actors (supporting, female, male, 5-100)

--- Характерні актори (supporting, 5-100)

--- Actores de carácter (supporting, female, male, 5-100)

- Average hourly rate: $85

- Casting locations: Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Roast'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sav (lead, female, 21-25)

--- Ty (lead, male, 21-25)

--- Mrs. Hoppe (supporting, female, 45-58)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Columbia, South Carolina

- Learn more about the short film here

