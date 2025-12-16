Most expensive homes for sale in Rome

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Rome listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 2623 Big Texas Valley Rd NW, Rome
- Price: $5,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,163
- Price per square foot: $2,311
- Lot size: 197.9 acres
- Days on market: 81 days
#2. 525 N River Rd NE, Rome
- Price: $2,875,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,335
- Price per square foot: $307
- Lot size: 9.8 acres
- Days on market: 14 days
#3. 201 Kellett Rd NE, Rome
- Price: $1,999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,000
- Price per square foot: $399
- Lot size: 73.0 acres
- Days on market: 239 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 3241 Horseleg Creek Rd SW, Rome
- Price: $1,950,000
- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,003
- Price per square foot: $243
- Lot size: 11.7 acres
- Days on market: 206 days (-$49,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 320 E 3rd Ave, Rome
- Price: $1,900,000
- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,500
- Price per square foot: $223
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 167 days
#6. 31 Orchard Spring Dr SW, Rome
- Price: $1,750,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,047
- Price per square foot: $346
- Lot size: 48.0 acres
- Days on market: 60 days
#7. 550 Freeman Ferry Rd SE, Rome
- Price: $1,639,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,200
- Price per square foot: $390
- Lot size: 16.2 acres
- Days on market: 116 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. 375 Druid Rd SE, Rome
- Price: $1,599,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,800
- Price per square foot: $275
- Lot size: 22.0 acres
- Days on market: 97 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)
#9. 3810 Chulio Rd SE, Rome
- Price: $1,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,563
- Price per square foot: $420
- Lot size: 18.0 acres
- Days on market: 11 days
#10. 5 Saint Andrews Way SW, Rome
- Price: $1,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,552
- Price per square foot: $228
- Lot size: 9.0 acres
- Days on market: 161 days
