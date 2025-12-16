Most expensive homes for sale in Macon

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Macon listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 5609 Taylor Ter, Macon
- Price: $3,200,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,924
- Price per square foot: $1,094
- Lot size: 10.0 acres
- Days on market: 574 days
#2. 311 N Rivoli Farms Dr, Macon
- Price: $2,400,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 12,420
- Price per square foot: $193
- Lot size: 7.5 acres
- Days on market: 166 days
#3. 2727 Ingleside Ave, Macon
- Price: $2,100,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,600
- Price per square foot: $276
- Lot size: 9.0 acres
- Days on market: 231 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 619 College St, Macon
- Price: $1,820,000
- 8 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 13,728
- Price per square foot: $132
- Lot size: 0.7 acres
- Days on market: 96 days
#5. 727 Latrobe Way, Macon
- Price: $1,725,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,919
- Price per square foot: $217
- Lot size: 2.5 acres
- Days on market: 539 days (-$25,000 price reduction since listing)
#6. 171 McClain Cir, Macon
- Price: $1,725,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,892
- Price per square foot: $145
- Lot size: 2.9 acres
- Days on market: 110 days
#7. 195 College St, Macon
- Price: $1,625,000
- 3 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 9,500
- Price per square foot: $171
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 148 days
#8. 947 Bellhouse Rd, Macon
- Price: $1,600,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,603
- Price per square foot: $347
- Lot size: 159.0 acres
- Days on market: 203 days (-$150,000 price reduction since listing)
#9. 1435 Twin Pines Dr, Macon
- Price: $1,550,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,381
- Price per square foot: $288
- Lot size: 7.4 acres
- Days on market: 102 days
#10. 1464 Twin Pines Dr, Macon
- Price: $1,195,000
- 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,349
- Price per square foot: $162
- Lot size: 13.3 acres
- Days on market: 228 days
