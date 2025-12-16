Most expensive homes for sale in Hinesville

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Hinesville listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 830 Bradwell St, Hinesville
- Price: $714,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,446
- Price per square foot: $207
- Lot size: 0.9 acres
- Days on market: 313 days (-$1,000 price reduction since listing)
#2. 152 W W Winn Ave, Hinesville
- Price: $449,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,869
- Price per square foot: $116
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 12 days
#3. 6006 GA Highway 196 W, Hinesville
- Price: $399,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- Price per square foot: $199
- Lot size: 7.7 acres
- Days on market: 42 days
#4. 929 Oak Crest Dr, Hinesville
- Price: $398,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,315
- Price per square foot: $120
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 63 days (-$27,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 19 Epson Ct, Hinesville
- Price: $389,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,243
- Price per square foot: $173
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 68 days
#6. 411 Christopher Dr, Hinesville
- Price: $379,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,508
- Price per square foot: $151
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 81 days
#7. 186 Turpentine Trl, Hinesville
- Price: $375,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,814
- Price per square foot: $133
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 195 days (-$14,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. 147 Herty Ln, Hinesville
- Price: $368,997
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,870
- Price per square foot: $128
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 42 days (-$1 price reduction since listing)
#9. 216 Providence Loop, Hinesville
- Price: $365,800
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,768
- Price per square foot: $132
- Lot size: 0.2 acres
- Days on market: 75 days
#10. 747 English Oak Dr, Hinesville
- Price: $364,500
- 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,287
- Price per square foot: $110
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 151 days (-$10,500 price reduction since listing)
