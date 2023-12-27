MARTA to increase train service through downtown Atlanta for Saturday’s Peach Bowl

ATLANTA — MARTA has announced they’ll run more frequent train service through downtown Atlanta on Saturday for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl parade and football game.
Between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., trains will run every 6 minutes on the Red/Gold Line between Lindbergh Center Station and Airport Station and on the Blue/Green Line between Ashby Station and King Memorial Station.
After 7 p.m., service frequency will decrease to 10 minutes.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A shuttle train between Five Points Station and Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/GWCC Station will run starting at 9:30 a.m. to move people to the Peach Bowl.
MARTA says uniformed MARTA police officers and MARTA Transit Ambassadors will be available to assist customers at rail stations.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 5 people from Alpharetta, including 2 kids, killed in head-on crash in Texas
- Ga. murder suspect caught during traffic stop over broken brake light
- 66-year-old dies after ATV accident in Kennesaw, Cobb police say
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group